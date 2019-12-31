San Bruno police are on the lookout for two men who robbed a Best Buy on El Camino Real and used a stun gun on a security guard Sunday night to make off with multiple laptop computers, according to police.
At about 7:56 p.m., police responded to the retail location at 1250 El Camino Real on the report of an armed robbery. The two men were confronted by the security guard as they were fleeing with the merchandise and hit the guard with the stun gun before entering a waiting vehicle and fleeing the scene in a silver or gray four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac or a Nissan, according to police. The men were described as African American, in their 20s, one in a white hooded sweatshirt, the other in a black hooded sweatshirt, according to police.
The security guard was not seriously injured, according to police.
Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.