A husband and wife from Utah who prosecutors say gathered more than 100 forged signatures in May 2017 while working for a political consulting firm on a Pacific rent control measure were sentenced Monday to two years in county jail.
Bradley William Jasperson, 36, and Jentry Jasperson, 33, were paid $5 per signature for the referendum petition that prevented a rent control measure passed by the Pacifica City Council from taking effect, prosecutors said.
The felony complaint alleged 20 different victims who verified they never signed the petition, according to prosecutors.
