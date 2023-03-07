The city of Half Moon Bay is seeking community members with vacant units willing to rent them to those displaced by the January mass shooting.
“We are right in the transition of getting folks from shorter term solutions into middle-term solutions, and that’s what the call for housing is, for those middle-term solutions,” City Manager Matthew Chidester said.
Over the next month, the city hopes to get the families into more traditional apartments or housing that can last them six months to a year while the city works out long-term housing. Most short-term rentals the farmworkers are in are set to expire the first week of March, with long-term housing still needed. The city has partnered with the county for logistical and financial help to secure that housing. If people sign up to be part of the program, they will work with the county and Abode Services, a nonprofit that works with landlords to open up the market to people experiencing homelessness. Landlords receive rental payments from Abode. The company provides monthly visits and inspections to keep units up to date and ensure they are returned to the owner in good condition. Abode Services also works with the tenants on any issues.
Chidester said the city is working with displaced families to determine the best location, with one family staying in El Granada while others are looking for places closer to downtown Half Moon Bay. The families will remain on the coast. The city will pay fair market value for the services, and the county financially guarantees the program. San Mateo County recently allocated $750,000 to help cover the market-rate rental housing costs for at least one year.
“There is very little risk for the landlords themselves,” Chidester said.
The Jan. 23 shooting left seven people dead after Chunli Zhao, a Half Moon Bay farmworker, allegedly went on a killing spree at his work at Mountain Mushroom Farm and a former employer at Concord Farms. Many victims were low-income farmworkers of Asian and Latino descent. County and local officials have described the living conditions as substandard for many farmworkers and have led to a push for better housing conditions beyond what is currently available.
The city and county worked together to move affected families into hotel rooms in the immediate aftermath of the shootings. Families were then moved into short-term rentals for up to 30 days, after partnering with Airbnb. Around 37 people, including 11 children, making up 18 families, were living on the farm and were housed in hotel rooms in the immediate aftermath. The city is looking into several housing sites for long-term housing, hoping to offer affordable housing to farmworkers and other essential workers. Potential options include higher density sites near downtown.
Councilmember Harvey Rarback said the whole council is in support of more policy and financing for affordable housing, noting the city is applying for grant funding, formed an ad hoc housing committee and loaned $1 million to a developer to build affordable housing at 535 and 555 Kelly Ave. for senior farmworkers. The ad hoc housing committee will meet with county and state officials about housing options in the immediate term, like mobile homes at appropriate sites.
“The whole staff is working hard to get housing for the displaced people and more housing for farmworkers,” Rarback said.
People who want to reach out to the city or be put on an interest list can call (650) 750-2010 for more information. The city said there is no commitment in adding themselves to the interest list.
