City officials are urging residents and businesses in Daly City to stand together during the city’s United Against Hate Week beginning Monday.
The City Council last week unanimously adopted a proclamation establishing November 14-20 United Against Hate Week as part of efforts to address “discrimination, harassment, racism, and xenophobia,” city officials announced Saturday.
“Daly City is one of the most diverse cities in the Bay Area and I know our community believes that our diversity should be celebrated. By spreading that message during United Against Hate Week, we stand in solidarity that hate has no place in our world,” Daly City Mayor Juslyn C. Manalo said in a statement.
The city will be distributing free “Daly City Stands United Against Hate” posters again this year to residents, businesses, and schools.
