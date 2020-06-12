Two men were taken into custody Thursday for stealing a new Nissan from the parking garage at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 12:24 p.m., deputies were called to the scene at 301 Industrial Road and learned a dark Nissan with Boardwalk dealership paper plates was stolen. They searched the area and found a car that matched the description in a parking lot on the 1100 block of Old County Road. As deputies approached the vehicle, two men fled and were caught. They were identified as Vidal Martinez-Hernandez, 21, of East Palo Alto, and Luis Antonio Martinez, 22, of Menlo Park. A third man fled in the stolen car east on Brittan Avenue to southbound Highway 101, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.