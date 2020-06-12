Vidal Martinez-Hernandez

Luis Martinez

Two men were taken into custody Thursday for stealing a new Nissan from the parking garage at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:24 p.m., deputies were called to the scene at 301 Industrial Road and learned a dark Nissan with Boardwalk dealership paper plates was stolen. They searched the area and found a car that matched the description in a parking lot on the 1100 block of Old County Road. As deputies approached the vehicle, two men fled and were caught. They were identified as Vidal Martinez-Hernandez, 21, of East Palo Alto, and Luis Antonio Martinez, 22, of Menlo Park. A third man fled in the stolen car east on Brittan Avenue to southbound Highway 101, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.

