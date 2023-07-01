One of two victims of an alleged sexual assault in the back of an ambulance by a paramedic had her testimony recorded by prosecutors to preserve it for a future trial since she is elderly, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Miguel Ontiveros, 35, is accused of two crimes, both involving sexual assaults while he was working as a paramedic for American Medical Response and transporting elderly patients.
After Ontiveros was arrested, AMR terminated him and the company is fully cooperating with law enforcement, a spokesperson previously said in an email.
AMR was sued in June for the crimes. The lawsuit said the company knew the paramedic was a threat to the public but continued to employ him anyway.
A spokesperson for AMR previously said in an email the company “does not comment on ongoing or pending litigation.”
Ontiveros was in court Friday, but the hearing was continued to July 13 to set a preliminary hearing date, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. Ontiveros remains in custody and his bail is set to $3 million. He is charged with two counts of felony forcible copulation and if convicted faces life in prison. Wagstaffe said the life sentence is because there are two victims.
