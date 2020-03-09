The East Palo Alto Police Department called on residents Monday to give any information they may have regarding the suspicious gun death of a teenage male.
Just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot in a home on the 1100 block of Gaillardia Way. Paramedics at the scene treated the victim for a life-threatening gunshot wound before he was transported to a local trauma room for surgery.
The victim later died from the injury at the hospital and his name has not yet been released.
East Palo Alto police detectives and the San Mateo County district attorney’s and coroner’s offices are currently investigating the case as a suspicious death.
Residents who may have information regarding the teenager’s death can contact East Palo Alto police Cmdr. Michael Stasko at (650) 853-3154. Anonymous tipsters can contact the department at epa@tipnow.org, (650) 409-6792 or by text at (650) 409-6792.
