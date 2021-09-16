Police responding to a reported theft last weekend arrested a 21-year-old San Francisco man after finding him in possession of a handgun loaded with armor-piercing bullets.
San Bruno police responded to a report at 6:01 p.m. Saturday of a theft in the 1100 block of El Camino Real.
Upon arrival, officers found the suspect — whom they did not identify — and detained him without incident. An ensuing search of the suspect found an unregistered, concealed and loaded handgun, police said.
He was arrested on suspicion of several offenses, including possession of a loaded and concealed gun, possession of an unregistered gun and possession of a high-capacity magazine.
Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
