Just as a South San Francisco murder trial was about to begin, one of the jurors announced her husband had COVID which delayed proceedings for two weeks, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The trial was for Victoria Soledad Garcia, who is accused of stabbing her boyfriend Christhian Alderete in the chest with a kitchen knife, killing him, at a trailer park Oct. 7, 2019.
The county has had approximately 50 trials since the pandemic began and this is the first time one has been delayed because of a possible exposure, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
