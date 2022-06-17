With a regional stormwater capture project complete, work now begins on new sports fields in South San Francisco’s Orange Memorial Park.
Along with synthetic turf that would allow year-round use, the new sports fields will include electronic scoreboards, lighting, enhanced planting areas, spectator areas, new baseball and softball diamonds, soccer fields, drinking fountains and a concession building, according to the city.
It’s estimated the sports fields will be ready for play by spring 2023.
