The South San Francisco Bayfront has long been known for its biotech and commercial businesses, but officials are now envisioning in the city’s 2040 General Plan new housing to be included just east of Highway 101, with the industrial neighborhood of Lindenville and El Camino Real also seen as places for new homes.

In addition to the general plan, which was passed by the City Council two weeks ago, a Climate Action Plan was approved which set goals to be carbon neutral by 2045. That means the end of natural gas and a new fossil fuel free energy system and increased waste diversion and a reduction in energy and water use.

