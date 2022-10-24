The South San Francisco Bayfront has long been known for its biotech and commercial businesses, but officials are now envisioning in the city’s 2040 General Plan new housing to be included just east of Highway 101, with the industrial neighborhood of Lindenville and El Camino Real also seen as places for new homes.
In addition to the general plan, which was passed by the City Council two weeks ago, a Climate Action Plan was approved which set goals to be carbon neutral by 2045. That means the end of natural gas and a new fossil fuel free energy system and increased waste diversion and a reduction in energy and water use.
After three years of community engagement sessions and public meetings, South San Francisco established a range of policies related to housing, connectivity, zoning and building designs with the comprehensive climate plan to reach their ambitious carbon neutral goals. The city will require new construction as green buildings with total electrification and reduced parking when near a transit station, to reach their carbon neutral goals by 2045. It also envisions a 80% reduction of emissions by 2040 and adopting new emissions reduction strategies like traffic calming, increasing community green spaces and improving public health, according to a staff report.
The city’s plan highlights public transit opportunities in industrial areas east of 101, in Lindenville and on El Camino Real that now lacks multi-modal transit options. Right now, employees who work in the area are forced to use their vehicles, which leads to traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. The city’s plan focuses on access to two BART stations, a new Caltrain station, a ferry terminal serving regional commuters and a local network of buses, shuttles, and bikeways, according to the report.
El Camino Real extends more than two and a half miles and contains approximately one-tenth of the city’s entire population. The city aims to transform the road into a transit-oriented Grand Boulevard that will connect to Sunshine Gardens through a new street. To promote alternative modes of transportation improvements to bicycle lanes, pedestrian walkways, signs, street furniture and bus stops will be added throughout El Camino Real. One of the big focuses was the need for public transportation to be reliable and safe for the public to rely on it. To achieve this goal, new connections to the BART station are needed along El Camino Real including near Costco, retail storefronts along El Camino Real, the Centennial Way Trail and El Camino High School, according to the report.
The 1,600 acres sandwiched between east of Highway 101 and the Bay over the years has seen the biggest transformation and now will need updated infrastructure to connect the biotech hub to downtown and the rest of the city. As of 2021, no residential zoning exists in the area and there are no housing units or residents.
But all that is planned to change, the General Plan update rezones residential uses to the east of Highway 101. The city plans on connecting a better working public transit system in the area to help with traffic congestion and create a more balanced and sustainable neighborhood.
“This will allow us to create more affordable housing, minimize traffic and congestion; and develop communities that are walkable and sustainable, where families can live, work, eat and shop,” Councilmember James Coleman said in a text.
The plan will transform Colma Creek into a walkable public amenity creating a new residential neighborhood north of Victory Avenue. With residents in mind, the plan emphasizes convenient access to new parks and gathering spaces, neighborhood-serving retail and amenities and public services adjacent to downtown and Orange Park. The development will transition from medium-density housing south of Railroad Avenue to higher-density housing adjacent to Colma Creek.
On average, transportation is the second-largest cost for households, and the cost is largely driven by the location of one’s home in relation to jobs and services. Because housing is costly in San Mateo County, is it often the case that people earning less make the longest, most expensive commutes. Providing more housing close to job centers and prioritizing improvements for the city’s most vulnerable communities represent key strategies for realizing a more equitable mobility system, according to the report.
“I’m excited that the general plan has yielded a robust climate action and transportation plan,” said Coleman. “The included detailed measures to create more green space, build energy efficient buildings, minimize traffic, encourage public transit and biking and make sure we are doing our part to address the climate crisis.”
