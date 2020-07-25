Construction is set to begin on improvements to the South San Francisco Caltrain station beginning Monday.
From July 27 to July 31 construction crews may be excavating dirt, installing foundations along the tracks, and pouring concrete for the new station.
This work will include use of excavators and other heavy machinery between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Neighbors may hear additional noises from heavy machinery and equipment backup alarms.
