A Tesla driver accused of DUI after falling asleep behind the wheel of his car while on autopilot on Highway 101 has pleaded no contest to charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Alexander Samek, 45, then a Los Altos planning commissioner, was found asleep in a moving Tesla in the early morning of Nov. 30, 2018, while on the highway in Redwood City, the DA’s Office said. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when they noticed Samek asleep but could not. After tailing the car for 7 miles, officers eventually pulled closely in front of the car to activate the vehicle’s “driver assistance” feature, which automatically stops the car when it reaches a certain proximity to another object or vehicle.
