The unincorporated Menlo Park man arrested in late July on multiple counts of various sexual assault charges had six more victims come forward, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Randolph Haldeman, 59, was arrested July 25, and now faces a total of 20 counts of various sexual assault charges. The victims’ ages were between 6 and 16 and all the new charges were from assaults that took place at his residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In January, sheriff’s deputies received information about multiple sexual assaults that took place at the Ladera Recreation Center in Portola Valley over several years. In the investigation, multiple victims came forward about being sexually assaulted. He was employed as a swim team photographer, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who may have had contact with Haldeman, allowed him to be around their child/children, or believe anyone may have been victimized to please contact Detective Fava at (650) 363-4192 or jfava@smcgov.org or Detective Derespini at (650) 363-4055 or rderespini@smcgov.org.
