Beginning this new school year, Sequoia Union High School District students will have access to an anonymous tip system where they can warn officials about someone who may either be a risk to themselves or others, officials announced Friday.
“The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System trains youth and adults how to recognize warning signs — especially within social media — of individuals who may be in crisis, and to tell a trusted adult directly or via the anonymous reporting system,” the district announced in a press release Friday.
The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, provided by the national nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise, educates participants about how to recognize the warning signs someone may be at risk of harming themselves or others and to take every warning sign seriously by acting immediately to get help from a trusted adult or reporting concerns through the system. The program also helps schools sustain curriculum and awareness on the issue through student clubs, call-to-action weeks, ongoing training and in-school activities.
Sequoia Union High School District campuses began training staff this Friday with additional trainings occurring at each campus through Sept. 7.
