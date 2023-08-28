An agreement is in the works between the Foster City Police Department and San Mateo-Foster City School District outlining the roles and responsibilities of each agency when it comes to interacting with students. 

“This is an item we bring to the board after many months of work and many months of collaboration,” said Superintendent Diego Ochoa during a Board of Trustees meeting Thursday. “It’s a written expression of the tenets, the concepts, the values, the strategies that we want to use to define our relationship to allow the public, to allow our parents, to allow our educators to know how the city of Foster City Police Department and the San Mateo-Foster City School District are agreeing to enter into this work.” 

