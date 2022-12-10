With $10 million left to fundraise to meet its $38 million goal, Junípero Serra High School has opened its Always Forward capital campaign to the public with hopes of funding campus improvements and student scholarships.

Always Forward, the Campaign for Junípero Serra High School, is an ambitious push for the all-boys Catholic school. The $38 million goal marks the largest the school has ever pursued in its 78-year history and would help fund major additions and improvements. The school’s previous campaign, held more than a decade ago, sought to raise about $5 million, Serra President Dr. Barry Thornton said.

Stinson Center rendering.jpg

