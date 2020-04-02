The 22-year old victim of a gang-related shooting in San Mateo Friday night has succumbed to his injuries, the San Mateo Police Department announced Wednesday.
The victim, who has yet to be identified by the coroner, died Tuesday night at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, police said. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the head in the Friday night attack. Another victim in the shooting suffered a gunshot wound to the butt.
The alleged shooter, San Mateo resident Nathan Rodriguez, and accomplice, San Mateo resident Karla Rodriguez, are in custody.
