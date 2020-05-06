San Mateo residents may soon be able to dine at restaurants outdoors, and B Street and 25th Avenue are two locations under consideration, officials announced Monday.
The idea is to potentially close those or other streets to traffic to allow restaurants to serve customers in a manner compliant with social distancing guidelines.
“I think this is one of the only ways to keep restaurants in business” said Mayor Joe Goethals.
At least three restaurants in the city have already expressed strong interest in the idea, Goethals said at Monday’s meeting, adding the program might include parklets or other outdoor seating areas in locations without restaurants. Goethals also said participating restaurants should be permitted to also sell alcohol outside because “it’s an important part of keeping them in business.”
Goethals and Vice Mayor Eric Rodriguez will work on a proposal that will be presented to the council potentially as soon as its next meeting.
The idea of closing streets to provide additional space for dining is also being discussed in other cities in the county, including Redwood City and San Carlos.
During the meeting, City Manager Drew Corbett said additional “passive recreation” space will open at parks, and starting Wednesday, the city-owned Poplar Creek Golf Course will be open to San Mateo residents only, however, the driving range will be closed.
While some restrictions are being lifted at parks, athletic fields, tennis and basketball courts, restrooms and parking lots all remain closed.
City-owned pools will also be closed through the summer. If county restrictions on pools are lifted, then there would still be insufficient staffing to reopen the pools, officials said, but also suggested weekend hours are a possibility.
City-sponsored events, including the summer concert series and September Nights on B Street, are also canceled. Summer camps that serve the child care need will still be offered, Corbett said.
City Hall is slated for a “soft opening” June 1, and the city’s development review process is now in full swing, Corbett said. An online permit center went live Monday, allowing permits and plan reviews to be submitted and processed electronically. As many as 30 building permits were issued that day, Corbett said.
“It’s very exciting that we’re able to provide this level of service to our community,” Corbett said.
The city is also taking appointments for virtual code consultations and plan reviews, and building inspections are being done on video as well as on site as needed.
Corbett has also granted additional leave to first responders in the city, has continued to waive rent for tenants of city-owned properties, and also said the city is looking into small changes to the safe streets pilot in the Bay Meadows neighborhood in response to several conversations with residents. The program restricts traffic on certain streets only to residents who live on those streets as well as deliveries. The idea is to provide additional space to safely recreate.
Corbett noted the North Shoreview neighborhood said it doesn’t want a safe streets program, and staff will soon reach out to the Shoreview neighborhood about implementing one there.
In other business, the council at its next meeting May 18 is set to officially place an extension of Measure P, which caps building height and density in the city, on the November ballot.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.