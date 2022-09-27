Sometimes the customer is wrong — A customer pushed a clerk in a business on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported 12:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
SAN MATEO
Battery. Two men wearing black yelled at someone, beat them up and took their phone on North Ellsworth Avenue, it was reported 9:29 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Auto burglary. Someone smashed the rear driver’s side window of a car on Baze Road and burglarized it, it was reported 5:34 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Theft. Two women stole about $1,000 worth of merchandise on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 5:11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Theft. Three women stole two bags of merchandise, worth over $1,000 on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 3:01 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Theft. Someone stole $1,300 from the office drawer of their employer on South B Street, it was reported 2:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Ed, that was understood by some of us.
