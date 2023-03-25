The San Mateo Police Department has received funding to add three new drones for use in the field after City Council approval on March 20.
The council approved a purchase agreement with Axon Enterprise, a drone program for law enforcement. It calls for Axon to provide a consolidated drone program for the department’s existing program and add three new drone devices. The department currently has four drones after the department started using the technology in 2020. Axon will also provide licenses, systems, maintenance and training for the program. The contract is for five years at the cost of around $110,000. The contract amendment will cost $48,000 in the current fiscal year and about $15,000 each year after. The department has already contracted with Axon for body cameras, Tasers and a virtual-reality training simulation system.
