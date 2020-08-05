A man has been arrested for violently robbing someone in San Mateo Friday, police announced Tuesday.
Curtis Peters, 43, of San Mateo, was charged by police with second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges are ultimately decided by the District Attorney’s Office.
In the early evening hours of July 31, a male victim was walking in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue and North Claremont Street when Peters approached him demanding he hand over personal property, according to a press release. The victim refused to comply so Peters allegedly attacked him for several minutes, choking him to the point of nearly passing out.
The victim struggled with Peters who ultimately left the scene with the victim’s property, according to the release. As he fled toward his home in the unit block of North Claremont Street, Peters dropped his wallet, which was found by police and used to identify him, police said.
The stolen property was found inside Peters’ home and returned to the victim, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and is in stable condition.
