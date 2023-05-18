A San Mateo man was arrested for sending explicit texts and pictures to police detectives posing as a 14-year-old girl and even allegedly agreed to meet at a park to engage in sexual activity, according to police.
On May 16, Richard Smith, 35, was alleged to have agreed to meet who he believed was a 14-year-old girl for sex at Laurie Meadows Park, where he was instead arrested by an undercover officer without incident, according to police.
A search of Smith’s residence located additional items and was collected as evidence. Officers transported and booked Smith to San Mateo County Jail for contacting a minor to commit a felony and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, according to police.
San Mateo police encourage parents to speak to their teens about appropriate social media use. Social media safety is directly related to the personal information they share and parents should set privacy settings, advise children to be selective about friend requests, teach minors to never agree to meet anyone they met online, and review their social media periodically, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.