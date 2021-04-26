Following hours of intensive deliberation, San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District officials narrowly agreed to overhaul the school system’s sixth grade math curriculum, despite vigorous parent protest.
Board President Kenneth Chin joined trustees Noelia Corzo and Shara Watkins in supporting a proposal to offer a single sixth grade math class next year, doing away with an early acceleration program for qualified students.
Trustees voting for the proposal cited the support of district teachers who enthusiastically backed introducing the change in the coming fall, with claims a consolidated program will assure equitable access to rigorous curriculum.
Teachers confidently saying the new program could be established promptly and in a fashion that does not hinder student development was critical for trustees who deferred to educators over the concerns of critics who considered the proposal incomplete.
“We have a path forward. Our teachers wouldn’t support this if they didn’t feel they could do it,” said Corzo during the meeting Thursday, April 22. “They can do this, they are ready and they are asking for it.”
The district’s teachers union, middle school and elementary math teachers and a representative from the office of county Superintendent Nancy Magee came out in support of the proposal before trustees voted.
Under the decision, the district will terminate the option for fifth graders who have an aptitude for math to test into a compacted math program allowing them to finish algebra before graduating middle school.
Instead, all students will take the same math class in sixth grade and the opportunity for acceleration will be postponed until middle school. Those backing the board decision said the additional year of grouped sixth grade math will expose all students to rigorous curriculum, which they hope will yield a more equitable opportunity for advancement into the middle school compacted program.
They made clear the opportunity for acceleration in math will be preserved, though students will have to wait until middle school to start the process.
Officials have found that Latino students disproportionately have a hard time in high school math compared to their white and Asian classmates.
With hopes of closing that achievement gap, officials looked to studies showing that grouping students together in elementary school improved outcomes for all students and that later grades were more appropriate for math acceleration.
For her part, Corzo said she hoped the proposed changes would give way to improved outcomes for students who have historically struggled in vain.
“This is the work that I feel I was elected to do. These are the votes and the real work of addressing a system that has been OK with leaving certain groups of kids behind and looking the other way,” she said.
Critics of the proposal ardently disagreed though, claiming that ending the early acceleration option unfairly penalized young learners who are proficient in math and hope to advance their interest in the subject.
What’s more, they questioned whether district officials have crafted a suitable plan for how students will be able to finish algebra in middle school.
“Reject the current plan because it is a partial plan and a partial plan serves no one,” said parent Jeanne Steward during the discussion.
In the absence of a clear plan regarding the path toward completing algebra before high school, some opponents suggested students from families with more resources would seek additional tutoring or leave the district entirely and enroll in private schools.
They claimed such behavior would only amplify the inequity officials favoring the change were attempting to rectify.
Vice President Alison Proctor and Trustee Lisa Warren too harbored deep reservations regarding the district’s plan for acceleration, and said they would prefer to craft a more detailed proposal before approving the change.
“I’m feeling we need to build some additional trust and provide some additional information to families,” said Proctor.
Chen too seemingly wavered on the timing of the proposal and whether officials should introduce the change in the coming fall, or do more planning and return later to consider voting on it.
“I’m absolutely for this proposal,” he said. “It’s just a matter of when?”
Administrators proposing the change expressed confidence that the consolidated math class in sixth grade could be launched in the fall, and said more planning and community outreach would be conducted before returning in the winter to discuss middle school acceleration options.
The commitment seemed to address Chen’s reservation, and he cast the deciding vote to introduce the change next fall as the meeting spanned past midnight Friday, culminating approximately four hours of discussion.
For her part, Corzo committed to working with community members and teachers on crafting an option which will accommodate the variety of interests, particularly as it relates to finding the right path for students to complete algebra before high school.
“We will find a way,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.