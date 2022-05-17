A downtown San Mateo retail and office development proposal that would demolish Donut Delite has received Planning Commission go-ahead, however, concerns remain about the lack of proposed housing.
The four-story downtown San Mateo development at 31 to 57 S. B St. would feature office and retail space and is seen by developers as a gateway to downtown and nearby public transit. However, it will result in the demolition of several popular businesses, including Donut Delite and China Bee. The applicant is DTSM Donut Delite Ventures. Developer representatives have said it is too early to tell what would happen with Donut Delite, given the early stages of the development process. However, they are open to discussions to keep them at the new site.
The city would need to approve rezoning the property from the neighborhood commercial and residential overlay designation to the central business district. If not, the development would not be able to get city approval. There will be no parking because of its proximity to transit and no affordable housing given its small size, with fees paid instead of providing the two amenities.
Vice Chair John Ebneter worried the project would exacerbate gentrification in the North Central neighborhood and result in the long-term displacement of North Central families. He did not support the project as currently constructed and didn’t think rezoning benefited the city.
“It’s hard for me to think that the best use of this property is yet another office building. There have been other areas of downtown that have been developed as small sites and included a minimal amount of housing,” Ebneter said.
Commissioner Adam Nugent had no issues with zoning reclassification, as it matches the current intentions of the general plan. He said the project would raise the value around the site for other development and spur needed investment for the area. However, he expressed concern the site had no housing, one of the city’s greatest needs.
“To me, the elephant in the room is that this is a commercial building and provides no housing,” Nugent said.
While having commercial fees that go toward affordable housing funds was helpful, he worried an office building would create a further jobs-housing imbalance in the availability of market-rate housing. However, Nugent decided housing would not be the best use at the site given the noise levels from trains and suggested design changes to liven up the property.
Chair Margaret Williams agreed with Nugent that a commercial property was the best use for the site. She noted that the area’s crowded nature and being next to transit would make it a hard place for residential units.
“It’s a great project. We had a lot of comments on the design, but I think there’s potential for it to be a very interesting project at a really important intersection,” Williams said.
The ground floor will be for commercial areas, with office use for floors two through four. The building will be 55-feet high. The development proposes widening the sidewalk from the current 10 feet to 16 feet to increase pedestrian walking areas, bike lanes and parking areas for people to visit. It would also increase landscaping, open space areas and outdoor seating. Developers say creating a new B Street vision and an enhanced public area will create San Mateo’s own Burlingame Avenue, the downtown retail corridor of Burlingame. The site is 16,413 square feet and at the start of downtown, with commercial buildings to the north, the San Mateo Caltrain station to the east, and First Avenue to the south.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.