Understanding the long-term effects of COVID-19 on a diverse collection of communities is the subject of one study being led through a partnership between San Mateo County’s health department, the San Francisco Department of Public Health and University of California, San Francisco researchers.

Curtis Chan

Curtis Chan

“Our public health epidemiology team has been doing great work throughout the pandemic to understand the impact and health inequities of COVID-19 so I’m grateful that our epidemiologist and UCSF are working closely together to understand the impact of long COVID more deeply,” said Deputy Health Officer Curtis Chan. “This partnership should serve our San Mateo County residents very well.”

sierra@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 106

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription