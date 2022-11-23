SMCalert

San Mateo County workers and residents can now get messages via text, email and voice that include maps, images and multiple languages in an improved SMCalert emergency and warning system, SMC Alert.

The new features of SMCalert are meant to empower residents further by providing key information to help keep them safe and navigate away from incidents like major traffic delays and detours, wildfires, floods and mountain lions. The added capabilities are due to a new vendor, RAVE, which replaces former provider Everbridge.

