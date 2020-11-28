All is not well: A discharged patient was refusing to leave on Trousdale Drive in Burlingame, it was reported at 8:42 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Burglary. There was a report of burglary at Public Storage on Spruce Avenue, it was reported at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Court order violation. Someone was arrested in violation of a court order on Cuesta Drive, it was reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Petty theft. There was a report of petty theft at Safeway on Chestnut Avenue, it was reported at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Malicious mischief. There was a case of malicious mischief on Ravenwood Way, it was reported at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Petty theft. There was a report of petty theft on Hemlock Avenue, it was reported at 10:33 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Fraud. There was a case of fraud on Rockwood Drive, it was reported at 10:01 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. Someone was refusing to leave and threatened to jump off a bridge on West 39th Avenue, it was reported at 8:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Disturbance. Someone’s partner kicked her on 36th Avenue, it was reported at 6:41 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Theft. Two people each took about $200 worth of clothes on West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 3:54 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Harassment. Someone said she was being harassed by people on Hayward Avenue, it was reported at 3:03 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Theft. Money was stolen from a safe on Woodside Way, it was reported at 9:36 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Hit-and-run. A vehicle hit a parked vehicle on North Delaware Street, it was reported at 9:06 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
