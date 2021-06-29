This has a strange timbre to it: A man wearing a straw hat, blue T-shirt and shorts was walking around with an ax at the intersection of Fleetwood and Crestwood drives in San Carlos, it was reported 9:50 p.m. Monday, June 21.
MILLBRAE
Petty theft. Someone stole a delivered package and other miscellaneous items from an apartment building on the 100 block of South Magnolia Avenue and also damaged a fence, causing a total loss of approximately $300, it was reported between 1 p.m. Monday, June 14 and 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Arrest. A woman was found to have violated her court order on the 1200 block of Magnolia Avenue and was arrested, it was reported 10:12 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
Arrest. Someone was pulled over on Interstate 280 and was arrested after showing signs of alcohol intoxication, it was reported 8:06 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious circumstances. A San Bruno woman told her friend that she was kidnapped, taken to an apartment on Admiral Court and forced into prostitution by armed men, it was reported 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
Arrest. A San Bruno woman was arrested for stalking her ex-husband and preventing him from seeing his children on Masson Avenue, it was reported 7:24 p.m. Monday, June 21.
