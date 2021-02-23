Off the rails: Someone was arrested for lewd conduct in public near the train tracks in Millbrae, it was reported at 1:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Burglary. A burglary occurred at Grosvenor on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Burglary. A burglary occurred at Larkspur Landing on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported at 10:41 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Petty theft. Petty theft was committed at a Circle K on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 10:24 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Burglary. A burglary occurred on East Harris Avenue, it was reported at 10:16 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Burglary. A burglary occurred at a Hampton Inn on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported at 3:04 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. Someone stole a toolbox and other items worth about $2,250 from a vehicle on the 300 block of Pearl Avenue between 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, and 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Petty theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole multiple items worth about $300 on the 1300 block of Woodland Avenue between 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, and 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
