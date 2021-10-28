You dirty rat! Someone found a rat under a bathroom rug on Arden Lane in Belmont, it was reported 3:33 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
BELMONT
Fraud. Someone lost $20,000 worth of money due to fraud on Old County Road, it was reported 1:49 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
Citizen assist. Someone said their neighbor keeps harassing them on South Road, it was reported 5:46 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from a carport on Crestview Avenue, it was reported 12:07 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
Parking complaint. Someone complained of construction trucks parked in a red zone on the corner of Old County Road and Masonic Way, it was reported 9:38 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
Theft from a vehicle. Someone stole plates from a truck on Old County Road, it was reported 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Animal call. Someone found a dead skunk on the road on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Avon Street, it was reported 10:26 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
