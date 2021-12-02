What a power move: Someone committed identity theft via a PG&E bill on Floribunda Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 11:24 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
BURLINGAME
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle and stole items on California Drive, it was reported 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Disturbance. Someone did not want to pay a parking fee on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 4:04 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Found property. Someone found a computer and its case on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 9:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was seen trying the handles of vehicles on Anza Boulevard, it was reported 9:53 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
Lost property. Someone lost their car’s license plate on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:02 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
