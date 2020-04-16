Anti-social distancing: Someone was drinking wine on a porch while screaming at people who walked by on Waltermire Street in Belmont, it was reported at 8:21 a.m. Friday, April 3.
San Mateo
Burglary. A group of people stole items from a vehicle on Edgewood Road, it was reported at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Theft. Someone in a black knee-length coat stole items from a store on Delaware Street, it was reported at 8:06 p.m. Monday, April 6.
Burglary. Someone’s ex-girlfriend broke into their home on Claremont Street, it was reported at 1:27 p.m. Monday, April 6.
Burglary. The window of a red Honda Civic was smashed on Humboldt Street, it was reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday, April 6.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a tan Acura on Idaho Street, it was reported at 9:14 a.m. Monday, April 6.
Theft. Someone stole items from a store on Norfolk Street and rode away on a bike, it was reported at 8:47 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
Millbrae
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a car and stole a wallet on Vallejo Drive, it was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident stole items that were later returned to a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Arrest. A shoplifter was positively identified by an employee on Murchison Drive, it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
