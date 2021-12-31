Potentially shocking news — Someone saw a PG&E line down in front of a house touching the ground on Thurm Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 3:49 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A man on the 1000 block of Holly Street was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Arrest. A man who threatened to kill someone with a firearm was arrested on the 100 block of Michael Court, it was reported 6:06 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
Citation. A man on Brittan Avenue was cited for having a misdemeanor warrant with Santa Clara County, it was reported 1:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole a backpack with a laptop, two pairs of tennis shoes, and a toolbox from Portofino Drive, it was reported 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious circumstances. A man was walking in and out of driveways and lawns on Park Street, it was reported 12:47 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Property damage. Someone hit the side mirror of a parked vehicle on Kentucky Street, it was reported 2:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on Woodside Road, it was reported 1:11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
Arrest. There was property damage on Hudson Street that caused a lot of glass on the road and people were arrested for refusing to provide insurance, it was reported 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
