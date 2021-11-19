A huge withdrawal
Someone said their card was used at an atm and they lost $15,000 on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone entered a man’s unlocked vehicle on Hudson Bay and took two pairs of glasses, two credit cards, and three gift cards, it was reported 4:24 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Petty theft. Someone on Beach Park Boulevard stole a package theft of $50 shoes, it was reported 3:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
ID theft. A man on Bounty Drive’s information was fraudulently used to open a cell phone account in his name, it was reported 1:42 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Vandalism. Someone vandalized a woman’s vehicle and caused $300 in damages, it was reporte 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
Arrest. A man on Edgewater Boulevard was arrested for transportation or sale of methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia, it was reported 3:58 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. A man urinated on the sidewalk on El Camino Real and then laid down in a breezeway, it was reported 1:51 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Cited. A man received a citation for threatening employees on El Camino Real, saying he was going to beat up the cashier, it was reported 10:29 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Burglary. A woman came back to her house on Buckeye Street and found her envelopes were all opened and her checks were missing, it was reported 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Arrest. A man was arrested for nudity and causing a disturbance by talking to himself on Broadway, it was reported 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
SAN MATEO
Welfare check. Someone was driving with a child who looked to be about 1 year old, in the back seat without a car seat on the corner of South El Camino Real and West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Theft. Someone stole $2,560 worth of merchandise from a store in the Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Armed robbery. Two men wearing black masks robbed someone on Mounds Road at gun point, taking their watch and wallet, it was reported 7:08 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Disturbance. Four men were smoking and drinking in the pool area of an apartment complex on Edison Street and were refusing to leave, it was reported 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at Trader Joe’s on McLellan Drive 10:31 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 and received a verbal citation.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for suspicious circumstances at Travelodge Hotel on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for disturbing others at South San Francisco Clinic on Spruce Avenue, it was reported 9:24 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
