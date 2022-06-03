Pomp and carelessness — Someone saw people driving recklessly after a graduation ceremony on Magnolia Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 3:38 p.m. Friday, May 27.
FOSTER CITY
Battery. Someone who was injured on Tarpon Street was being treated for minor injuries, it was reported 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Fraud. Someone on Shell Boulevard lost $2,700 due to ID theft, it was reported 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
Fraud. A woman on Cayman Lane lost $33,000 after her check was altered and deposited into someone’s account, it was reported 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
Grand theft. Someone stole jewels worth an unknown value, it was reported 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.
Bike theft. Someone stole a $400 bike from Admiralty Lane, it was reported 8:48 p.m. Monday, May 16.
Petty theft. Someone stole a $100 bike rack from a vehicle on Halsey Boulevard, it was reported 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Petty theft. Someone stole a rear license plate from a vehicle on the 500 block of Fourth Avenue, it was reported 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.
Arrest. Someone on the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue was arrested after they vandalized a vehicle’s paint job, causing about $10,000 in damages, it was reported 11:46 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet that a woman misplaced in the restroom of a doctor’s office on the 2700 block of Middlefield Road, it was reported 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.
Arrest. A man on the 400 block of Second Avenue was arrested for having outstanding warrants for his arrest, it was reported 4:16 a.m. Tuesday, May 17.
