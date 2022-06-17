Daily Journal police reports generic logo

The check is not in the mail — Someone stole a check from a mailbox on Antique Forest Lane in Belmont, it was reported 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, June 7.

FOSTER CITY

Arrest. Someone on Foster City Boulevard was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 12:11 a.m. Thursday, June 2.

Citation. A man on Metro Center Boulevard was cited for false evidence of registration, it was reported 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.

Petty theft. Someone broke into a man’s apartment on East Hillsdale Boulevard and took some of his things, it was reported 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, June 1.

Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Boothbay Avenue, it was reported 9:14 a.m. Thursday, May 31.

HALF MOON BAY

Arrest. A man on Miramontes Point Road was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, providing false identification to the authorities and for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 2:11a.m. Friday, June 3.

Vandalism. Graffiti was located on the 100 block of Seaside School Road, it was reported 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.

