Bush bandit: Someone stole plants on Woodside Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. A security guard pushed a customer to the ground on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Robbery. Someone with braided hair, sun glasses and a blue hoodie stole money from a tip jar on Broadway, it was reported at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Brandish weapon. A tenant pulled a knife on their landlord when they asked the landlord to leave on Woodside Road, it was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Brandish weapon. Two people pulled out a knife to steal a resident’s bike on Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Disturbance. Someone was cited after asking the gas station clerk for a real bill after being handed a fake bill on Woodside Road, it was reported at 4:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
