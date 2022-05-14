The San Mateo City Council plans to discuss protecting patients from intimidation at the San Mateo Planned Parenthood Clinic by implementing a buffer zone ordinance.
“Access to reproductive health services is under attack, and we must do everything we can to ensure all of our residents have open and unfettered access to care,” San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan said in a press release. “I have worked with Planned Parenthood and city staff to help craft this ordinance to both help local residents continue to access care, protect clinic staff, and to firmly assert our rights — at least in our community.”
The ordinance would establish a buffer zone within 100 feet of a reproductive health care facility entrance, prohibit walking within 8 feet of a person entering or exiting the facility, and prevent someone from blocking or harassing vehicles in the parking lot. It would also prevent people from blocking access or departure from the entrance or driveway. The ordinance comes in the wake of a recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that shows the court is considering overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling concerning a woman’s right to choose an abortion.
The council will consider the first reading at its May 16 meeting. According to the press release, several people have made it harder for Planned Parenthood visitors since at least 2014 by jumping in front of vehicles, blocking driveways and harassing people.
“Protecting patients from harassment, invasions of privacy and intimidation is fundamental to preserving access to critical health care services,” Papan said. “While many states are taking access to reproductive health away, our community must stand up for our residents and ensure anyone can get the care they need.”
