A man was sentenced for a series of crimes ranging from robbery with a gun, jury tampering and fraud was charged to 12 years in state prison Friday, July 14, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Rommel Narvaez, 26, of San Francisco, robbed two victims totaling $4,700 in cash after he posted ads on Craigslist claiming to sell iPhones. Ultimately, he set up the victims so he could rob them at gunpoint in various locations in 2013, according to the DA’s Office.
During his trial for the armed robbery cases in 2018, Narvaez violated court orders by contacting two jurors, an alternate and one who had been excused. One of the juror’s daughters found Narvaez at their house looking through the window and he had left a note at the home of the other juror. A mistrial was declared and new charges were filed, according to the DA’s Office.
In 2020, Narvaez was in custody at the county’s Maguire Correctional Facility and, along with other inmates, conspired to file for pandemic unemployment assistance claims with the California Employment Development Department stating they were ready and willing to work but could not because of COVID-19.
Narvaez pleaded no contest to all three cases in January 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.