Bay Area transportation officials this week announced the 2021 Bike Champion of the Year winners, honoring people from each of the region's nine counties for their commitment to bicycling.
Winners this year include Napa County's Kate Miller, who started bike riding 30 years ago around Seattle; Sonia Elkes, from San Mateo County, who founded advocacy group San Carlos Bikes; and David Wood and his three daughters, who ride their bikes to school every day in Santa Clara County.
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission and local transportation agencies operate the annual Bay Area Bike to Work Day, which during the pandemic has been changed to Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days.
Organizers of the event launched the annual Bike Champion of the Year awards, with many of this year's honorees being veteran bike-cruisers who started initiatives to increase the use of bikes as a mode of transportation or have spent years leading by example.
A full list of this year's winners can be found at bayareabiketowork.com/bike-champions-of-the-year.
