The San Carlos Planning Commission gave its stamp of approval on updates to the city’s general plan meant to keep in step with its most recent housing element, leaving the City Council to make the final decision on whether the changes will be codified in city code.

After months of city and public review, commissioners voted unanimously on four measures, Tuesday night, to recommend the council adopt the final environmental impact report for the general plan updates, repeal and replace the old housing element with the new one, repeal and replace an old safety plan with a new version, and approve a series of zoning changes made necessary by the new one.

