Alex McIntyre, who served the city of San Bruno for three months as interim city manager, will be named to the position permanently June 27, according to the city.
McIntyre took over as interim city manager when former city manager Jovan D. Grogan left the role in April 2023 for the same position in Santa Clara.
McIntyre has more than 25 years of experience leading local governments, having previously served in a variety of executive management roles throughout the Bay Area and Southern California.
He most recently served as the city manager for the cities of Ventura and Menlo Park and has spent time working in communities in Marin County and Oregon. He began his city management career as the town manager in Portola Valley. He helped San Bruno with the fiscal year 2023-24 operating and capital budget in his short interim stint with the city.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to join the San Bruno team,” McIntyre said. “The last several months with San Bruno have been an amazing opportunity to learn how San Bruno operates. We will continue to work with the City Council and the organization to achieve its important community priorities.”
As city manager, McIntyre will be responsible for overseeing all city operations and delivering a proposed $234 million operating and capital improvement program with approximately 280 employees.
Alex has his bachelor’s degree in political science from University of California, Irvine, and his master’s degree in public administration from University of Southern California. Alex and his husband Clif live in San Francisco with their 14-year-old dachshund, Titan.
He will make $320,000 annually.
