Police in San Bruno are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday.
Officers with the San Bruno Police Department responded Tuesday at 6:08 p.m. to the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an armed robbery.
Police said a man approached the victim, brandished a gun and stole property from the victim.
The suspect then fled the area in a light-colored two-door sedan with a loud exhaust.
The suspect is described as Hispanic, between 25 and 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hat, a dark-colored short sleeve shirt, black pants and a surgical-style mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.