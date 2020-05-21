San Bruno residents received their first chance to review the most recent iteration of a resurrected and revised housing development proposed at a central shopping center.
Community members gathered virtually Monday, May 18, to discuss the Mills Park Center development proposed along El Camino Real where plans call for two five-story buildings comprised of 427 housing units and nearly 8,000 square feet of commercial space.
Discussion of the new plans marks the next chapter in a long, checkered history for the project which neared approval last year before councilmembers narrowly voted down the project due to community concerns.
The most notable change in the existing plans are the absence of a grocery store, which in previous designs raised the hackles of neighborhood residents who feared it would invite traffic congestion to surrounding streets.
Mayor Rico Medina said he felt it was somewhat disappointing the new designs did not include a grocery store, previously expected to be a Whole Foods, but was pleased to see the project back on track for public examination.
“I’m glad they still want to invest in San Bruno and in housing and we’ll be taking this new proposal and going through that with the community,” said Medina.
Original plans featured one five-story building with 182 units over a nearly 42,000-square-foot grocery store and another five-story building with 243 units and 4,000 square feet of commercial space at the intersection of Kains Avenue and El Camino Real just west of downtown. Of the units, 64 would have been set aside at an affordable rate and the project would have featured 879 parking spaces to accommodate residents as well as shoppers.
The new plans call for one building with 184 units and another with 243 units. There are 65 affordable units proposed, designated for those earning between very low and moderate incomes. The builder also offered $10 million in benefits to the city, if the project is approved.
The commercial space at the street level would be reserved for businesses such as eateries, retail outlets, fitness centers, personal service or offices. Plans include 669 parking spaces in a two-level garage, with one portion partially underground.
Medina voted alongside Councilwoman Laura Davis in favor of the project when it first arrived before the San Bruno City Council in July, while Councilman Marty Medina voted against it.
Former vice mayor Irene O’Connell and Councilman Michael Salazar recused themselves from the July vote because they owned property nearby, so policy mandated unanimous consent for approval.
For his part, Marty Medina suggested he felt the revised version of the project featured improvements, such as the absence of a grocery store and a hearty development benefits package.
But he noted there is an existing traffic problem in the area which would be amplified by the project, and he nodded to concerns some neighborhood residents still maintain with the proposal.
Ultimately, Marty Medina said he will hold back judgment while expressing a commitment to supporting smart growth and reasonable development.
For his part, City Manager Jovan Grogan said community opinion was largely split in the most recent online discussion of the new plans.
“We heard sentiments on both sides,” he said, noting some held strong opinions while others sought more information. In all, he said about 100 residents participated in the online meeting.
Community Development Director Darcy Smith said city officials took great care to spread the word about the meeting, acknowledging there is significant interest in redeveloping the site.
Those interested in finding out more about the project are invited to visit the new website designed to be a hub of information regarding its status, she added.
Grogan added the project stands to be a central figure in San Bruno’s effort to revitalize a central site, as well as surrounding areas.
“This is an important project for the city, it will help catalyze the revitalization of the transit corridor and the city’s downtown,” he said.
Visit https://courbanize.com/projects/mills-park-center to find out more information about the project.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.