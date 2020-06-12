A Redwood City woman was arrested Thursday for alleged carjacking and attempted robbery in San Bruno with a male accomplice who remains at large, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Jaime Zamora, 28, is in San Mateo County Jail on $250,000 bail. The identity of her accomplice is unknown.  

At 9:30 a.m. June 2, Zamora lured the victim, an acquaintance, to a parking lot at 875 El Camino Real on a liquor store run, said Assistant District Attorney James Wade. When the two returned to the 2011 Ford Focus after stopping into the nearby store, the man entered the car, threatened the victim and demanded he surrender his wallet and phone, which he did.

Upon learning the victim did not have any money on him, Zamora and the man allegedly stole his car, Wade said. The two suspects told the victim he could have his car back if he paid them $800.

The victim instead called police and identified Zamora as the suspect. Police were able to locate her eight days later.

Zamora’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.

