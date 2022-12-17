City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz announced the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Dan Mulholland Friday, Dec. 16.
Mulholland began his career with the Redwood City Police Department as a community service officer in 1985 and was hired as a police officer in 1987. He continuously rose through the ranks, ultimately being appointed chief of police in 2018. A graduate of numerous management and leadership programs, he earned his POST Executive Certification in 2021.
“Next April marks five years as Police Chief for Chief Mulholland, and an impressive 38-plus years of service to the city of Redwood City,” Diaz said in a press release. “Chief Mulholland has led the Redwood City Police Department with integrity and skill during a time of unprecedented challenges. He has listened deeply to our community and under his leadership, we have continued to innovate in our service delivery. I am grateful for his unwavering commitment and dedication to supporting community and employee safety, and continually improving our services to the community.”
The city will commence an open recruitment process in January 2023, with the intent to appoint a new police chief prior to Mulholland’s retirement in May. Community members are invited to provide input on characteristics needed in the next police chief by sending a message to policechiefrecruitment@redwoodcity.org. Additional community engagement opportunities will be announced in January.
