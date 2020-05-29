David Hackworth.jpg

David Hackworth

An early-morning search warrant in Redwood City netted a 40-year-old man suspected of communicating with a 10-year-old in Colorado for sexual gratification, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, David Richard Hackworth, 40, had his home on the 3500 block of Jefferson Avenue searched and police said more than 200,000 images of child pornography was found on his computer and personal electronics. Detectives discovered he had been communicating with multiple minors for sexual gratification.

This is an active and on-going investigation and the Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has or knows of any children who may have communicated or come into contact with Hackworth to call Detective Chiu at (650) 363-4057 dchiu@smcgov.org or Detective Paterson at (650) 363-4881 kpaterson@smcgov.org.

