An early-morning search warrant in Redwood City netted a 40-year-old man suspected of communicating with a 10-year-old in Colorado for sexual gratification, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, David Richard Hackworth, 40, had his home on the 3500 block of Jefferson Avenue searched and police said more than 200,000 images of child pornography was found on his computer and personal electronics. Detectives discovered he had been communicating with multiple minors for sexual gratification.
This is an active and on-going investigation and the Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has or knows of any children who may have communicated or come into contact with Hackworth to call Detective Chiu at (650) 363-4057 dchiu@smcgov.org or Detective Paterson at (650) 363-4881 kpaterson@smcgov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.