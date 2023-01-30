A summer construction project on parts of Ralston Avenue that would move traffic control cabinets to safer locations will soon go out to contractor bid, with the city expecting traffic disruptions to be minimal.

The change coincides with the more extensive Ralston Avenue Adaptive Traffic Control Technology update. The city recently changed about 13 traffic signals on Ralston Avenue from Hiller Avenue to Christian Drive. Instead of a timed signal, many lights now use artificial intelligence to analyze real-time traffic demand in the area and change timing accordingly, so the direction with the most cars will get priority to increase efficiency. Brown said the improvements had reduced traffic times, and the intersections are operating more efficiently. The new system was put in place to reduce travel times along the Ralston Avenue corridor, which often slows down during school and commute times.

