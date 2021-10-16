A prescribed fire is planned Sunday at TomKat Ranch near Pescadero this Sunday in conjunction with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, which predicts favorable weather, according to Cal Fire.
The burn is part of a multiyear collaboration and planning process to explore how such activities can complement regenerative planned livestock grazing in reducing catastrophic wildfire, according to Cal Fire.
The 10-acre burn will tie in with the burn completed Oct. 1 and will reduce brush on a ridge north of Pescadero, according to Cal Fire.
